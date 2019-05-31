‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson Closes Deal to Star in Matt Reeves’ Superhero Film — Report

After weeks of rumors that the actor was putting on the cape and cowl for a new take on the classic character, he's reportedly finally made the pact official.

UPDATE: Variety now reports that Pattinson is “officially” on board to star in the film and has closed his deal for the part.

After weeks of rumors, Robert Pattinson has reportedly finally signed on to star in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman” as the Caped Crusader, The Wrap reports. Earlier this month, Variety broke the news that Pattinson was the top contender to take over the role, which had long been expected to return to Ben Affleck after his turns in DC’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Justice League.” At the time, the outlet reported that while negotiations “are not yet fully complete,” Pattinson “is the top choice and the deal is expected to close shortly.”

While early buzz about the casting set the movie world into a tizzy, the confirmation was somewhat walked back in the following days, as it was soon reported that Pattinson was actually on a (very) short list alongside actor Nicholas Hoult for the role. Now, it seems, Pattinson is stepping into the part. As The Wrap notes, Reeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the superhero, and will not be yet another origin story.

Reeves, who directed “Cloverfield” and “Let Me In” before helming both “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is said to have gotten to choose his own Batman after Affleck left the project. If Pattinson does officially sign on for the part, he will join a long line of actors who have assumed the seminal part, including Affleck, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Adam West.

The actor just earned yet another round of acclaim for his recent turn in the Robert Eggers’ film “The Lighthouse,” which debuted at Cannes earlier this month. That film will likely hit theaters later this year. Next up: the actor will soon be seen in “The King,” and is set to join the production of Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir” sequel in the coming weeks, along with teeing up a major role in Christopher Nolan’s action blockbuster “Tenet.”

“The Batman” is currently set to be released on June 25, 2021, and production on the feature will reportedly start sometime next year.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.