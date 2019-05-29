‘The Goldfinch’ Trailer: Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman Lead Warner Bros.’ Big Oscar Contender

"Brooklyn" director John Crowley returns for a star-studded adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Warner Bros. had one of the biggest box office hits of last year’s Oscar season with Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut “A Star Is Born,” and the studio is surely hoping to find similar success this fall with the release of “The Goldfinch.” The much-anticipated adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel brings together acclaimed “Brooklyn” director John Crowley with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, Finn Wolfhard, and “Pete’s Dragon” breakout Oakes Fegley.

The official synopsis from Warner Bros. reads: “As a child, Theodore Decker survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum — an attack that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that finds him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later, involved in art forgeries.”

Elgort, who’s making a play for more serious-minded adult drama with “The Goldfinch,” spoke at CinemaCon last month about what attracted him to the project. “Well, I read the book and it is an epic story, really great. And I heard they were making a movie, John Crowley directing it and Roger Deakins, who had just won the Oscar for ‘Blade Runner,’ and I knew they would be able to capture Donna Tartt’s tone, and that was so important.”

The actor added, “I hope that people find a piece of themselves in the story, and I hope that whatever drew all those people to that book will also draw them to this movie. I think they will be drawn to this movie, because they did a pretty great job capturing that tone and telling this epic story.”

Crowley’s last effort, the Saoirse Ronan-starring “Brooklyn,” was nominated for three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Peter Straughan, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy,” adapted Tartt’s novel for the big screen. As Elgort stated, “The Goldfinch” marks the first effort from esteemed cinematographer Roger Deakins since he won his long overdue Oscar for “Blade Runner 2049,” which should only make the title of more interest to cinephiles.

Warner Bros. will open “The Goldfinch” in theaters on September 12. Watch the official trailer below.

