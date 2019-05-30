‘The Kitchen’ Trailer: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss Become 1970s Criminals

Screenwriter Andrea Berloff makes her directorial debut with this summer crime drama.

In a summer dominated by comic book movies and tentpole blockbusters, one of the season’s biggest counter-programming plays is “The Kitchen.” The 1970s crime drama from writer-director Andrea Berloff is opening this August from Warner Bros. pictures and promises a more serious-minded alternative to all the mind-numbing spectacle of comic book movies and Disney live-action remakes. Excitingly, “The Kitchen” brings together Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, and Tiffany Haddish, the latter of which is set to show off her dramatic acting chops for the first time on the big screen.

Based on the first trailer below, “The Kitchen” is more or less a riff on Steve McQueen’s “Widows.” McCarthy, Moss, and Haddish star as the wives of convicted Irish mobsters who are forced to take over the criminal empire in order to ensure their families’ safety. The supporting cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Common, Bill Camp, Margo Martindale, and James Badge Dale, among others.

Berloff got her start in Hollywood as the screenwriter behind such titles as Oliver Stone’s “World Trae Center” and F. Gary Gray’s NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” which earned her and co-writer Jonathan Herman an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and a Writers Guild of America nomination in the same category. Berloff also wrote the scripts for “Blood Father” and and the Jamie Foxx action movie “Sleepless.”

While McCarthy has mastered the shift from comedy to drama (she earned Oscar nominations for her raunchy supporting turn in “Bridesmaids” and her acclaimed leading turn in the drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), “The Kitchen” will let audiences see the bawdy Haddish do the same. The comedian has showed off her funny side countless times on the big screen now, from her breakout turn in “Girls Trip” to comedies like “Night School,” and she’s overdue for a dramatic performance that could open up more doors for her in Hollywood. Moss, meanwhile, should have no problem fitting into the gritty world of 1970s crime.

“The Kitchen” opens in theaters August 9. Watch the first trailer for the crime drama in the video below.

