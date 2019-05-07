‘The Lodge’ Trailer: Riley Keough Gets Cabin Fever in Sundance Thriller

"Goodnight Mommy" directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala make their English-language debut with the film.

Neon has unveiled the trailer for “The Lodge,” Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s follow-up to “Goodnight Mommy.” Riley Keough stars in the Austrian auteurs’ English-language debut, playing a young woman whose earlier escape from a death cult was apparently mere prelude to the horrors that await in the woods. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Devoted to their devastated mother, siblings Aidan and Mia resent Grace, the younger woman their newly separated father plans to marry. They flatly reject Grace’s attempts to bond, and they dig up dirt on her tragic past — but soon they find themselves trapped with her, snowed in in a remote holiday village after their dad heads back to the city for work. Just as relations begin to thaw, strange and frightening events threaten to unearth psychological demons from Grace’s strictly religious childhood.”

In his Sundance review of the film, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that “as the characters grow more desperate about their isolation, ‘The Lodge’ has little to do with them aside from tossing disturbing new twists to heighten the mounting sense that they’re running out of options: a frozen dog here, a brandished gun there, and the inevitable confrontation where the worst possible scenario comes to fruition. No matter how awful things get, ‘The Lodge’ plods along toward its dark climax, and the ending feels like an open-ended cheat.”

Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage, and Daniel Keough co-star in the film. Neon will release “The Lodge” in theaters this fall.

