‘The Mountain’ Trailer: Jeff Goldblum Lobotomizes His Way Through 1950s America

Tye Sheridan co-stars in Rick Alverson's dark, out-there drama.

Jeff Goldblum has become such an online presence in recent years that we’re occasionally at risk of forgetting he’s also quite an actor. Here to remind us of that fact is Rick Alverson’s “The Mountain,” arguably among the most out-there offerings at last year’s Venice Film Festival — quite the feat, given that “Suspiria” and “Vox Lux” both premiered on the Lido as well.

Kino Lorber has released the trailer for the movie after acquiring it earlier this year. Watch it below.

Here’s the synopsis: “In 1950s America, an introverted young man joins a renowned lobotomist as he promotes his recently debunked procedure. As their tour of asylums progresses, the young man begins to identify with the patients, among them the daughter of a charismatic leader in the burgeoning New Age movement of the West.”

And here’s what IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote in his review: “As with all of Alverson’s movies, the hypnotic storytelling takes time to settle in and encourages viewers to ponder its enigmatic pathways, not all of which lead to satisfying places. Nevertheless, this somber and lyrical achievement is the warmest and most inviting work from a director who traffics in an acquired taste.”

Tye Sheridan, Denis Lavant, Udo Kier, and Hannah Gross co-star in the film, Alverson’s follow-up to “Entertainment” and “The Comedy.” Kino Lorber will release “The Mountain” later this year.

