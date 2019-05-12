‘This Is Us’ Renewed for Three Seasons, and May Not End After Season 6

NBC calls the renewal "unprecedented."

Fret not, “This Is Us” fans: There’s still plenty of time for your favorite characters to die in the most heartbreaking manner possible. NBC has announced that Dan Fogelman’s tearjerker will return for three more seasons, an “unprecedented” renewal for the ratings juggernaut, and each season will be 18 episodes. That said, the sixth season won’t necessarily be its last.

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of ‘This Is Us’ and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, the network’s Presidents of Scripted Programming. “A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show’s inventive and compelling storytelling.”

“This Is Us” averaged a 3.79 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.8 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens during the 2018-19 season, making it the most-watched entertainment series on any network in the 18-49 demographic as well as the #2 drama in total viewers.

It has also won its fair share of awards: two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, with Sterling K. Brown winning Best Actor prizes at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. In addition, “This Is Us” has been named Program of the Year at the AFI Awards three times.

Dan Fogelman created the show, which premiered in the fall of 2016 and has aired 54 episodes across its first three seasons.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.