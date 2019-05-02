‘Vida’ Season 2 Trailer: Starz Drama Returns with a New Plan to Continue a Family Legacy

Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera star in the series about two sisters trying to keep the spirit of their mother alive in the family-owned establishment they now run.

Starz is bringing back “Vida,” and like the characters of the show, it has a slightly different plan to go along with the show’s return.

The series, which premiered last summer to wide acclaim, follows two sisters navigating the various challenges of maintaining their family relationships while dealing with everything else their Los Angeles neighborhood has to offer.

Starz’s official pre-Season 2 summary explains that in the upcoming episodes, “Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) begin the monumental task of rebuilding their mother’s business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers and the growing anti-gentrification movement. Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and they are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them.”

Turning that bar into a successful business is set to be a challenge, not just in attracting customers, but doing so in a way that stays true to what their mother created. With Emma relocating to back to Boyle Heights, her arrival means attention from more than just folks looking for a tasty meal. Meanwhile, Lyn is sifting through some of last season’s romantic entanglements, trying to figure out there’s a future for her and Johnny (Carlos Miranda). Even with Emma and Lyn running the establishment now named for their mother, Eddy (Ser Anzoategui) still continues to be a prominent part of the series as she still figures out a life after Vida.

Along the way, the trailer below shows glimpses of the vibrancy of its opening season, with dances, musical performances, and a current of activism that helps distinguish the series. Creator Tanya Saracho continues to lead the “Vida” ship as showrunner, bringing back a cast that also adds Raúl Castillo and Roberta Colindrez to the Season 2 ensemble.

As with their recent series “Now Apocalypse,” Starz is trying out a different binge plan release strategy for this new season of “Vida.” All 10 episodes of the season will be available to watch via the Starz app beginning on Thursday, May 23. The following Sunday will see the television premiere of the season, with new episodes airing on successive Sunday nights.

Watch the full trailer below:

