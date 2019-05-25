Watch the 2019 Cannes Awards: Live Stream Who Won the Palme d’Or

Twenty-one directors are in the running to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes this year.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival comes to a close today with the official awards ceremony. This year’s Cannes jury, headed by “Birdman” and “The Revenant” Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, will be announcing their picks for the best films and performances at the 2019 festival. Iñárritu was joined on the jury by Elle Fanning, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Enki Bilal, Alice Rohrwacher, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos, and last year’s Cannes Best Director winner Paweł Pawlikowski

This year’s Palme d’Or race is made up of 21 movies, including new efforts from previous Palme d’Or winners Terrence Malick (“A Hidden Life”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), the Dardenne Brothers (“The Young Ahmed”), and Ken Loach (“Sorry We Missed You”). The latter two have won two Palme d’Or prizes, meaning a win in 2019 would be historic because no director has ever won three Palme d’Or trophies.

Other directors in the running in 2019 include Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), Pedro Almodovar (“Pain and Glory”), and Xavier Dolan (“Matthias and Maxime”). Four women directors also have the chance to make history at Cannes: Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Jessica Hausner (“Little Joe”), Celine Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), Justine Triet (“Sibyl”). If one of these directors win, she will become only the second female director to claim the Palme d’Or after Jane Campion (“The Piano”).

According to IndieWire chief critic Eric Kohn, the two frontrunners to win the Palme this year are Almodovar and Sciamma. Other leading candidates include Malick, whose “A Hidden Life” was praised as his best directorial effort since his last Palme winner “The Tree of Life.” All three of these movies were given acclaimed reviews by IndieWire, with Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” widely beloved across the festival as well. Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” was also one of the festival’s most universally liked titles and could make a strong showing.

Click here for IndieWire’s complete Palme d’Or predictions list.

Cannes will be live streaming this year’s awards ceremony on its official YouTube and DailyMotion pages. The ceremony begins at 1:15pm ET. IndieWire will embed video below once it becomes available to stream online.

