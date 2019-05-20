‘Westworld’ Season 3 First Trailer: Aaron Paul Takes Control in Radically New Footage — Watch

Evan Rachel Wood is the sole returning cast member shown in a brave new "Westworld."

In case you thought “Game of Thrones” was the only big-budget epic HBO had to offer, the first trailer for “Westworld” Season 3 is here to remind you otherwise. Dropping as the “GoT” finale premiered, the first footage of Season 3 puts new cast member Aaron Paul front and center — and everyone else is missing.

Everyone, that is, except for Evan Rachel Wood. In pain and angry, Dolores emerges from the darkness at the very end of the first spot (below). Before that, Paul’s unnamed new character is seen scouring an advanced, futuristic city (not unlike the one Dolores was seen visiting during Season 2 flashbacks). Sitting on a beam above the urban jungle with a robot, one thing is clear: We’re far from the Old West now.

Keep an eye out for new cast members Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, and Marshawn Lynch (yes, that Marshawn Lynch, here wearing a light-up shirt that changes from “bored” to “amused” before and after the explosion) during the trailer, as well. They appear to play henchmen accompanying Paul on a heist, though whether or not it’s an actual heist or a simulation remains to be proven. (Paul’s character scrolls through options like “Smash and Grab,” “Grant Theft Auto,” and “Robbery” on his phone before his team robs the vault.)

Setting the backdrop for all the flying ships and advanced cars is the featured song — always a point of pride for creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy — “Brain Damage” by Pink Floyd.

The official HBO synopsis released with the trailer reads:

“Westworld” is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth. Created for television and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy; executive producers, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson. Based on the film written by Michael Crichton. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Westworld” Season 3 is slated to return in 2020. Watch the trailer below.

