‘What/If’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger’s Eventful 2019 Continues With Netflix Thriller

The enigmatic anthology series premieres on May 24.

Eighteen years after lending her voice to “King of the Hill,” Renée Zellweger is returning to television. The actress, who took a six-year hiatus from acting between 2010 and 2016, stars in the first iteration of Netflix’s forthcoming anthology series “What/If” as a woman who makes an indecent proposal to a just-married couple. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official premise: “Neo-noir social thriller ‘What / If’ explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. The season focuses on a mysterious woman’s lucrative but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds.”

Jane Levy and Blake Jenner star as the happy couple in question, with Danielle Pineda rounding out the cast. Created, written, and executive-produced by Mike Kelley (“Revenge”), the series is meant to continue for several seasons, with each tackling “a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.”

It isn’t Zellweger’s only upcoming role, as the Oscar winner (“Cold Mountain”) is also starring as Judy Garland in the aptly titled biopic “Judy” directed by Rupert Gold. An adaptation of the Olivier- and Tony-nominated play “End of the Rainbow,” which originated on London’s West End before moving across the pond to Broadway, it looks to be her most high-profile role in at least a decade (with no offense to 2016’s sequel “Bridget Jones’s Baby”).

“What/If” premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 24.

