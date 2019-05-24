Willem Dafoe Says ‘Lighthouse’ Co-Star Robert Pattinson Has the Perfect Chin to Play Batman

Pattinson is the leading contender to star as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' 2021 superhero tentpole.

Warner Bros. has not officially announced Robert Pattinson as the new Batman, but the beloved “High Life” actor is currently the frontrunner to take over the role made famous on the big screen by Michael Keaton and Christian Bale. As previously reported, Pattinson is entering final talks to sign on as the lead in Matt Reeves’ upcoming 2021 tentpole “The Batman.” The role would give Pattinson the biggest role of his career and a second major upcoming studio gig after Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

Pattinson was in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival this week to premiere his new movie, “The Lighthouse.” The Robert Eggers-directed psychodrama debuted in Directors’ Fortnight to critical acclaim, with Pattinson and co-star Willem Dafoe earning instant Oscar buzz for their performances. Pattinson deflected all Batman questions, telling IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson with a smile, “I am only answering questions about ‘The Lighthouse.’”

While Pattinson would not talk about his potential Batman casting, his “Lighthouse” co-star Dafoe was fully on board with the casting. During an appearance on Variety’s “The Big Ticket” podcast, Dafoe couldn’t confirm Pattinson’s casting but he did share his belief that the actor has at least one important quality to accurately portray Batman/Bruce Wayne.

“He’s got a strong chin,” Dafoe said of Pattinson, “That’s a part of it. Can you imagine anyone with a weak chin ever playing Batman? I don’t think so.”

Dafoe knows a thing or two about comic book movies after reigniting popularity in the genre with “Spider-Man,” in which he famously played the Green Goblin. The actor recently appeared in “Aquaman” but remained coy when asked by IndieWire how he enjoyed the experience. Dafoe said he is unsure whether or not he’ll reprise the character in the “Aquaman” sequel.

As for Pattinson, the actor was the talk of Cannes thanks to his performance in “The Lighthouse.” The second directorial effort from “The Witch” director Eggers stars Dafoe and Pattinson as a lighthouse keeper and his young protégé who lose their minds while carrying out their isolated profession. A24 is distributing the movie but has not yet announced a release date.

Warner Bros. will open Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” in theaters nationwide June 25, 2021.

