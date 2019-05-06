Every Wong Kar-wai Movie Is Getting a 4K Restoration, Timed to ‘In the Mood for Love’ 20th Anniversary

The director is gearing up to film his next movie "Blossoms," based on Jin Yucheng’s 2013 novel.

Wong Kar-wai has announced his 10 feature films will all be getting 4K restorations. The director recently told Filmmaker Magazine (via The Film Stage) that his plan is to have the restorations ready for a theatrical tour in 2020 to mark the 20th anniversary of “In the Mood for Love.” Wong’s feature films include “As Tears Go By” (1988), “Days of Being Wild” (1990), “Chungking Express” (1994), “Ashes of Time” (1994), “Fallen Angels” (1995), “Happy Together” (1997), “In the Mood for Love” (2000), “2046” (2004), “My Blueberry Nights” (2007), and “The Grandmaster” (2013).

“We’ve been working on these restorations for a long time,” the director told Filmmaker. “A few years ago I watched my film somewhere, looked at the monitor, and said, ‘Why does it look so messy?’ They said, ‘Now we are used to 4K projections, so you have to upgrade it, otherwise you will have those kind of feelings.’ We have been working on it. Last year in Lyon, we showed the restored films in front of 5000[-person] audiences, and it looked very, very good. The problem is that it’s like opening a Pandora’s box, because you will never never feel like it is good enough. You say, ‘It looked better before,’ or ‘The color is not right,’ etc. It brings up a lot of pains.”

Next up for Wong Kar-wai is the feature film “Blossoms,” based on Jin Yucheng’s 2013 novel. The story follows the lives of three Shanghai residents from the end of China’s cultural revolution in the 1960s through their life in America in the 1990s. The director previously said “Blossoms” will be a spiritual sequel to “In the Mood for Love,” similar to “2049.” Speaking to Filmmaker Magazine, Wong elaborated on what drew him to adapt the novel.

“I think the Chinese-American experience has a lot of connections and inference with what’s becoming modern China now,” Wong said. “It’s a very interesting history and experience that hasn’t been addressed properly, and I think that would be something that would be very interesting to do. That’s why we also went to Chinatown here [in Honolulu], because that’s the first spot before San Francisco Chinatown.”

“Blossoms” is set to be Wong’s first directorial feature since 2013’s “The Grandmaster.” Since then, the filmmaker has been attached to numerous projects, including the still-in-development Amazon series “Tong Wars” and a Gucci biopic for Annapurna that has since been dropped.

