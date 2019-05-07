Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Finally Has a Release Date — in Italy

Amazon has delayed the film's domestic release indefinitely.

For the first time since 1981, Woody Allen didn’t release a new movie last year. The beleaguered writer-director completed “A Rainy Day in New York” in 2017 but, following the resurfaced allegations that he molested his daughter in the early 1990s, Amazon Studios opted to shelve his latest project indefinitely. The film finally has a release date, but not in America — distributor Lucky Red has announced that it will release “Rainy Day” in Italy on October 3.

Allen signed a four-picture deal with Amazon a number of years ago, with “Rainy Day” being preceded by “Café Society” and “Wonder Wheel” as part of that agreement. The filmmaker recently filed a $68 million lawsuit against the studio after it opted to delay the movie’s release indefinitely, with his complaint stating that Amazon knew of the allegations against him when the two parties entered their agreement and that the accusations are false.

The company has responded by saying that Allen’s controversial comments about #MeToo have made it “impracticable” to release and promote his newest film, not least because a number of actors who have worked with him in the past (including “Rainy Day” star Timothée Chalamet) have publicly stated that they would not do so again. “Understood in the broader context, Allen’s actions and their cascading consequences ensured that Amazon could never possibly receive the benefit of its four-picture agreement (despite already having paid Allen a $10 million advance upon signing),” Amazon said.

One collaborator who has claimed the opposite is “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and “Manhattan Murder Mystery” star Anjelica Huston who said that “two states investigated him, and neither of them prosecuted him” and she would work with him again “in a second.”

Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber co-star in “A Rainy Day in New York.” Allen is currently working on a new film in Spain. Amazon is not involved.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.