Woody Allen Gets U.S. Release Rights to ‘Rainy Day In New York’ Back From Amazon — Report

Now the question that must be asked: Will any U.S. distributor pick up theatrical rights to the movie?

Woody Allen has obtained U.S. distribution rights to “A Rainy Day in New York” from Amazon Studios, Variety reports. The studio produced the movie as part of its multi-project deal with the “Annie Hall” and “Midnight in Paris” Oscar winner and had plans to release it in theaters in late 2018 or 2019. The title was shelved indefinitely after Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, brought her allegations of child molestation against the director back into the national spotlight in January 2018 as the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements were entering the mainstream.

“A Rainy Day in New York” stars Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet as a young couple who take a trip to New York City that threatens to tear their relationship apart. Fanning’s character runs off to interview a famous movie director, while Chalamet finds himself alone and stumbling onto the set of a student film. The supporting cast includes Jude Law, Selena Gomez, Liev Schrieber, and Diego Luna. Allen self-released the first trailer for the movie on his Facebook page earlier this month. The footage showed Fanning’s teenager finding herself in what is assumed to be provocative situations with older men.

Allen signed a four-picture deal with Amazon a number of years ago, with “Rainy Day” being preceded by “Café Society” and “Wonder Wheel” as part of that agreement. The filmmaker recently filed a $68 million lawsuit against the studio after it opted to delay the movie’s release indefinitely. Allen alleges Amazon knew of the allegations against him when the two parties entered their agreement and that the accusations are false.

Many actors who have worked with Allen in the past have spoken out against the director over the last couple years, including “Rainy Day” star Chalamet. The Oscar nominee announced on Instagram in January 2018 that he was donating the salary he made from “Rainy Day” to anti-harassment organizations such as Time’s Up and RAINN.

Per Variety, “A Rainy Day in New York” has already lined up international releases with France’s Contracorriente Films (Sept. 18), Italy’s Lucky Red (Oct. 3), and Germany’s Filmwelt/NFP (sometime this fall). Now the question remains whether or not a U.S. distributor will step in and make a deal to bring the film to theaters stateside. Variety reports “Rainy Day” recently screened for one American distributor, although a source said it was a “professional courtesy” and not about being interested in acquiring the movie.

Allen’s self-released trailer touted “Rainy Day” would be “coming soon.” IndieWire has reached out to Amazon for further comment.

