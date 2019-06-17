2019 Emmy Predictions: The 71st Annual Primetime Emmys Are Gonna be Wild

Voting is underway, and contenders are pulling out all the stops to get noticed in a jam-packed Emmy race.

With the imminent arrival of many new Best Drama Series nominees, two former winners destined to face off in the Comedy Series race, and more outstanding Limited Series than the average viewer has time to watch, the 2019 Emmys are shaping up to be one wild ride.

The opportunity is there, within the nominations and future winners, for new and old series alike to make their mark on history, and the competition for every single category at the 71st Primetime Emmys is going to be fierce.

Last year saw “Game of Thrones” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” take home the top prizes, while the TV Academy spread the love as a slew of other notable programs snagged trophies, too.

This year, would-be competitors seem to be getting out of the way of HBO’s juggernaut. Previous Emmy winners like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things,” and “Big Little Lies” (which will now qualify as a drama series) are all airing outside the eligibility window. That leaves room for new contenders to stake their claim to Emmy glory.

On the comedy front, “Veep” is returning to the race after a year off, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ outgoing HBO series will have to unseat “Maisel” (and plenty more contenders) if it hopes to return to higher office. HBO could potentially sweep the top categories, thanks to the aforementioned drama and comedy contenders, plus its two big limited series offerings: “Sharp Objects” and “True Detective.”

But there are even more miniseries than usual competing this year, including offerings from FX (“Fosse/Verdon”), Showtime (“Escape at Dannemora”), Hulu (“Catch-22”), and Netflix (“When They See Us”), so there will be a lot of wide open races in the category.

Enter IndieWire. In the links below, you will find TV Critic Ben Travers’ predictions for the 2019 Primetime Emmys, and the IW TV team — led by TV Awards Editor Libby Hill and Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson — will be monitoring the ups and downs of every major category throughout the season by speaking to voters, interviewing candidates, hosting events, covering FYC screenings, and gauging industry chatter in order to provide the most up-to-date state of the race.

The 2019 Primetime Emmys take place on Sunday, September 22, and nominations are announced Tuesday, July 16. The Emmy predictions below will be refreshed throughout the race. So keep checking IndieWire for the most accurate power rankings out there, and make sure to follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Emmys news.

Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Comedy Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Limited Series & TV Movies

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding TV Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Additional Predictions

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

