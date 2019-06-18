2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Complete Winner’s List

Nomination leaders included some usual suspects – "Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" – as well as a wildcard hit, "RBG."

After taping Saturday night in Santa Monica, The MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast aired Monday night, with Zachary Levi taking the reins as host for the network’s annual tribute to all things pop culture. With film and TV stars in contention for fan-chosen awards, everything from popcorn blockbusters and reality television to Oscar-nominated documentaries has a place at this show. Nomination leaders included some usual suspects – “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones” – as well as a wildcard hit, “RBG.”

In addition to the classic movie and television trophies, this year sees some new categories, including Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero. Levi himself is also up for two Golden Popcorn trophies, as his “Shazam!” performance was nominated for Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance. Jada Pinkett Smith is receiving the annual Trailblazer Award, presented to her by Tiffany Haddish and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received the Generation Award.

The telecast features musical performances from Lizzo and Bazzi, and presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, and Kumail Nanjiani. The show, formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards, continues to evolve each year. In addition to incorporating television, MTV is unveiling more alternative coverage, including multiple livestreams of the show and online tie-in content.

Read on for the full list of winners, indicated in bold:

BEST MOVIE

“Avengers: Endgame”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

BEST SHOW

“Big Mouth”

“Game of Thrones”

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga (Ally) — “A Star is Born”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — “Jane the Virgin”

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — “Game of Thrones”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — “Avengers: Endgame”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

BEST VILLAIN

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — “Killing Eve”

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Endgame”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — “You”

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — “Venom”

REALITY ROYALTY

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Dan Levy (David Rose) — “Schitt’s Creek”

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — “Little”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

BEST FIGHT

“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos

“Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

“RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL–LIFE HERO

Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”

Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG”

Serena Williams — “Being Serena”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Alex Wolff (Peter) — “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — “The Haunting of Hill House”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

BEST HOST

Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon — “Wild ‘n Out”

Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat

“RBG” — The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“A Star is Born” – “Shallow”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Live Aid Concert

“Captain Marvel” – “Just a Girl”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” – “Masquerade”

“On My Block” – “Look at that Butt”

“Riverdale” – “Seventeen”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – “Sunflower”

“The Umbrella Academy “- “I Think We’re Alone Now”

