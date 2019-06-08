Every IndieWire TV Review from 2019, Ranked by Grade from Best to Worst

How could you ever possibly start to tackle the mammoth amount of TV released so far in 2019? Allow us to offer some assistance.

There may come a day when the tide of TV programming starts to subside, when networks decide that sheer quantity is not enough t–

Ha, who are we kidding, there’s always going to be way too much TV to watch. So, in our ongoing quest to help viewers prioritize 2019 TV shows, we’ve assembled a giant list of every IndieWire TV review of the year, organized by the letter grade (A+ to F) that accompanies each of them. Some series have prompted follow-ups after pivotal episodes or finales, but the links below will take you to season reviews of all the shows listed.

These reviews were based on various numbers of episodes per season. (Due to the nature of production, sometimes only a handful of episodes are available before a show’s premiere — other times, the whole season is ready to be previewed.) So, with that context, let us offer our best attempts at a TV starting point for the year.

(For those looking for a more in-depth look at the top-tier 2019 programming, see our lists of the Best New Shows and Best TV Shows of the year so far.)

Amazon

A

Better Things — Season 3 [FX]

Fleabag — Season 2 [Amazon Prime Video]

Tuca & Bertie — Season 1 [Netflix]

Veep — Season 7 [HBO]

Allyson Riggs / Hulu

A-

Barry — Season 2 [HBO]

Broad City — Season 5 [Comedy Central]

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Season 6 [NBC]

Chernobyl [HBO]

David Makes Man — Season 1 [OWN]

Deadwood: The Movie [HBO]

Fosse/Verdon [FX]

The Good Fight — Season 3 [CBS All Access]

High Maintenance — Season 3 [HBO]

Losers [Netflix]

One Day at a Time — Season 3 [Netflix]

The Other Two — Season 1 [Comedy Central]

Ramy — Season 1 [Hulu]

Russian Doll [Netflix]

A Series of Unfortunate Events — Season 3 [Netflix]

Sex Education — Season 1 [Netflix]

Shrill — Season 1 [Hulu]

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — Season 4 [Netflix]

Wayne — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]

You’re the Worst — Season 5 [FXX]

Marc Hom / Courtesy of Sundance Institute

B+

A.P. Bio — Season 2 [NBC]

Archer — Season 10 [FXX]

Big Little Lies — Season 2 [HBO]

Black Earth Rising [Netflix]

Carmen Sandiego — Season 1 [Netflix]

Catastrophe — Season 4 [Amazon Prime Video]

Easy — Season 3 [Netflix]

Happy! — Season 2 [Syfy]

I Think You Should Leave — Season 1 [Netflix]

Into the Badlands — Season 3 [AMC]

Killing Eve — Season 2 [BBC America]

Les Misérables [PBS]

The Magicians — Season 4 [Syfy]

Mrs. Wilson [PBS]

Our Planet [Netflix]

PEN15 — Season 1 [Hulu]

The Punisher — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Society — Season 1 [Netflix]

State of the Union [SundanceTV]

Tales of the City [Netflix]

The Twilight Zone — Season 1 [CBS All Access]

Vida — Season 2 [Starz]

Weird City — Season 1 [YouTube Premium]

What/If — Season 1 [Netflix]

HBO/ David Bloomer

B

Action [Showtime]

Boomerang — Season 1 [BET]

Bosch — Season 5 [Amazon Prime Video]

Brockmire — Season 3 [IFC]

Catch-22 [Hulu]

Friends from College — Season 2 [Netflix]

Gentleman Jack — Season 2 [HBO]

Grace and Frankie — Season 5 [Netflix]

The Handmaid’s Tale — Season 3 [Hulu]

Hanna — Season 1 [Amazon Prime Video]

The Hot Zone [NatGeo]

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries [Acorn]

On My Block — Season 2 [Netflix]

The Passage — Season 1 [Fox]

Star Trek: Discovery — Season 2 [CBS All Access]

True Detective — Season 3 [HBO]

The Village — Season 1 [NBC]

Warrior — Season 1 [Cinemax]

What We Do in the Shadows — Season 1 [FX]

When They See Us [Netflix]

The Widow [Amazon Prime Video]

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men [Showtime]

ABC/John Fleenor

B-

The Act — Season 1 [Hulu]

After Life — Season 1 [Netflix]

Arrested Development — Season 5, Part 2 [Netflix]

Black Monday — Season 1 [Showtime]

Bless This Mess — Season 1 [ABC]

Cobra Kai — Season 2 [YouTube Premium]

The Enemy Within — Season 1 [NBC]

Euphoria — Season 1 [HBO]

Schooled — Season 1 [ABC]

SMILF — Season 2 [Showtime]

Special — Season 1 [Netflix]

The OA — Season 2 [Netflix]

Jasper Savage / Starz

C+

Abby’s — Season 1 [NBC]

American Gods — Season 2 [Starz]

Black Mirror — Season 5 [Netflix]

Good Omens [Amazon Prime Video]

Miracle Workers — Season 1 [TBS]

Valley of the Boom [NatGeo]

Ed Araquel / History

C

Love, Death & Robots [Netflix]

Project Blue Book — Season 1 [History]

Proven Innocent — Season 1 [Fox]

The Umbrella Academy — Season 1 [Netflix]

Katrina Marcinowski

C-

Chambers — Season 1 [Netflix]

Dead to Me — Season 1 [Netflix]

L.A.’s Finest — Season 1 [Spectrum]

Now Apocalypse — Season 1 [Starz]

The Spanish Princess [Starz]

Turn Up Charlie [Netflix]

Katie Yu/SYFY

D+

Deadly Class — Season 1 [Syfy]

