Academy Returns to Late February Oscar Dates

Hollywood is heaving a sigh of relief as upcoming Oscar dates return to their usual late February position.

While the 2019-2020 Oscar calendar is pushed up and crowded ahead of the earliest ever February 9 Oscar date — and many awards players are not happy about it — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are returning to old patterns in 2021 and 2022.

The early date for the Governors Awards, pushed up to October 27, is also wreaking havoc with awards campaign planning, especially late-year openings like Sony’s Christmas release “Little Women.”

The upcoming Oscar show dates are as follows:

Because of the timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February. We shall see where the Academy and ABC will land in future years.

Academy key dates for the 2019/2020 awards season are:

Governors Awards

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Preliminary Voting Begins

Friday, December 6, 2019

Preliminary Voting Ends

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Nominations Voting Begins

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Nominations Voting Ends

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Monday, January 13, 2020

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Monday, January 27, 2020

Final Voting Begins

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Final Voting Ends

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

As previously announced, the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards have moved to June 2020. Scientific and Technical Awards are given for technologies developed over a period of time and are not specific to a single awards year. Key dates are as follows:

Submissions open

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Submission deadline

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Similar technology open

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Similar technology deadline

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Awards presentation

Saturday, June 20, 2020

The Oscars ceremony will broadcast live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on the ABC Television Network and globally in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

