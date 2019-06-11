Academy Returns to Late February Oscar Dates

While the 2019-2020 Oscar calendar is pushed up and crowded ahead of the earliest ever February 9 Oscar date — and many awards players are not happy about it — the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are returning to old patterns in 2021 and 2022.
The early date for the Governors Awards, pushed up to October 27, is also wreaking havoc with awards campaign planning, especially late-year openings like Sony’s Christmas release “Little Women.”
The upcoming Oscar show dates are as follows:
92nd Oscars
Sunday, February 9, 2020
93rd Oscars
Sunday, February 28, 2021
94th Oscars
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Because of the timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February. We shall see where the Academy and ABC will land in future years.
Academy key dates for the 2019/2020 awards season are:
Governors Awards
Sunday, October 27, 2019
Preliminary Voting Begins
Friday, December 6, 2019
Preliminary Voting Ends
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Nominations Voting Begins
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Nominations Voting Ends
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Oscar Nominations Announcement
Monday, January 13, 2020
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Monday, January 27, 2020
Final Voting Begins
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Final Voting Ends
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
92nd Oscars
Sunday, February 9, 2020
As previously announced, the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards have moved to June 2020. Scientific and Technical Awards are given for technologies developed over a period of time and are not specific to a single awards year. Key dates are as follows:
Submissions open
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Submission deadline
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Similar technology open
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Similar technology deadline
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Awards presentation
Saturday, June 20, 2020
The Oscars ceremony will broadcast live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on the ABC Television Network and globally in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
