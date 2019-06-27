Adam Scott Slams Mitch McConnell for Using ‘Parks and Rec’ Character to Support Trump

Using Adam Scott's likeness without his permission is not going to fly.

Actor and comedian Adam Scott is going viral on social media for publicly bashing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Representatives for McConnell posted a gif of Scott’s “Parks and Recreation” character Ben Wyatt to the Republican politician’s official Twitter page. The “Parks and Rec”-themed post was being used to support Donald Trump’s claim that he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy before the 2020 election.

“Dear Mitch McConnell and all those representing him, please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat,” Scott wrote in reaction to McConnell’s post. “Thanks! Adam.”

Scott’s reaction earned praise from fellow actor and vocal Trump critic Mark Hamill. The “Star Wars” legend used Twitter to thank Scott for taking on the Senate Majority Leader. “Hey Adam, thanks for fighting the good fight and if he keeps trolling you, feel free to borrow this GIF to reply,” Hamill wrote, accompanying his response with a gif from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” that shows Luke Skywalker brushing off his shoulder.

When McConnell’s team tried to snap back at Scott with a reply that included another image of his “Parks and Recreation” character, Scott got even more critical by posting a photo of McConnell standing in front of a Confederate flag.

Scott made his “Parks and Recreation” debut as Ben Wyatt in the second season’s penultimate episode. The actor now appears as Ed Mackenzie on the HBO drama series “Big Little Lies,” which is currently airing its second season.

The “Parks and Recreation” cast found themselves in a similar situation as Scott in February 2018 after the NRA used a meme of Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, to show support to spokesperson Dana Loesch. “Parks and Recreation” co-creator Mike Schur asked the group take down the tweet, while Poehler sent her former boss the following message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?” Scott replied to the NRA himself by saying, “Stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope.”

