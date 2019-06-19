Alamo Drafthouse Announces July Opening of Downtown Los Angeles Theater

Watch out, ArcLight.

Alamo Drafthouse announced today that its highly anticipated downtown Los Angeles location will be open as early as July, 2019. With construction nearing completion, the cinema anticipates a “soft launch” in early July. The theater’s opening slate will include a blend of its signature curated roster of independent and blockbuster films, as well as a robust offering of repertory titles featuring beloved classics and rarely seen cult favorites.

The popular cinema chain also announced it will expand its Alamo Season Pass subscription beta test in Los Angeles. For a monthly fee, members of the subscription plan will be able to watch a movie a day and reserve their seats in advance. The beta test will roll out in Los Angeles during the soft launch period, beginning with a small group from a waitlist before expanding the membership in the future. Guests may add their name to the waitlist here.

“Getting to put together a programming experience that blends the sensibilities of Los Angeles and the Alamo Drafthouse is a dream come true,” said Rachel Walker, Head of Creative and Programming for the LA location. “My colleagues and I look forward to working with the community to create a home for all different types of film fans.”

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles is located at The Bloc, an open-air urban property in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. The state-of-the-art facility will feature twelve auditoriums, each with 4K laser projectors and one with 35mm film projection. Like the brand’s nearly forty other locations across the country, the downtown Los Angeles theater includes a full bar and kitchen, as well as the unique bar and video store Video Vortex, where Blu-Rays and DVDs will be available for free rental.

“The reason Alamo Drafthouse exists and continues to grow is to support the movies that we love,” said Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League in a statement. “After SO MANY years of planning and development, to be opening in Los Angeles with such a strong team of movie-lovers at the helm is absolutely thrilling.”

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles will fill a void in Hollywood’s movie theater offerings. It will compete with the ArcLight Cinema Hollywood, a similar state-of-the-art chain with locations around Southern California.

Check out some renderings of the new location below.

