‘For All Mankind’: First Look at Apple TV+’s Upcoming Alt-History Space Drama

Apple TV+ subscribers will be going to the moon, according to the new trailer for “For All Mankind,” the platform’s upcoming alternate history drama.

“For All Mankind” will take place in an alternate timeline where the USSR beat the United States to the moon. The drama, which will star Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, and Jodi Balfour, will debut on the video subscription service in the fall. A specific date for its release was not given. The show will examine how the continuing space race impacts the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families.

Apple unveiled the trailer for the drama at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose Monday morning.

The minds behind “For All Mankind” are no strangers to drama or science fiction: Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (“Star Trek,” “Battlestar Galactica”), Matt Wolpert (“Fargo”), and Ben Nedivi (“Fargo”) served as series creators. Seth Gordon (“Baywatch”) directed the series.

As revealed in its press event in March, Apple TV+ will feature original shows, movies and documentaries. Though several major celebrities and filmmakers, including Oprah, J.J. Abrams, and M. Night Shyamalan, are working on Apple TV+ projects, most details about the streaming service are still murky. Pricing plans, availability and a concrete release date for the service have yet to be announced.

Other news from Apple announced at WWDC included details about iOS 13, which will feature a Dark Mode to enhance viewing in low-light environments, more photo editing tunes, and enhancements to Apple Maps. The new iOS updates will begin to roll out today to developers and to beta users later this month.

The company also previewed tvOS 13, the operating system for Apple TV 4K, at Monday’s conference. The operating system will include a revamped home screen, new underwater screensavers, and support for personalized television and movie recommendations. Apple will also be investing in video gaming when Apple Arcade, a subscription service that will offer over 100 new and exclusive games, launches on Apple TV 4K in the fall.

Apple also announced that it would retire iTunes, the company’s long-running media library software. The 18-year-old iTunes will be replaced with standalone apps for music, podcasts and television shows. Those apps will launch with the next version of Mac OS, which will release in the fall. The company will continue operating the iTunes Music Store in Mac’s Finder and the iTunes app will continue to exist on Windows platforms.

