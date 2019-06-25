Marvel Adds ‘Unfinished Deleted Scene’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Last Attempt to Beat ‘Avatar’ Box Office

After its ninth weekend in theaters, "Endgame" is just $38 million short of the all-time worldwide box office record.

Marvel Studios and Disney are making one last effort to get “Avengers: Endgame” past “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing film ever released at the worldwide box office (unadjusted for inflation, of course). The companies are “re-releasing” the tentpole in theaters June 28 with three special features: A new introduction from co-director Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a special sneak peek at “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” After Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the re-release last week, the “Avengers” Twitter page confirmed the specific details in a June 25 announcement (see below).

Marvel fans probably won’t be rushing to the theater to see Anthony Russo introduce the record-breaking blockbuster that many have already seen at least once, but the prospect of watching an unfinished deleted scene might prove tempting. Through its ninth weekend in theaters, the “Avengers: Endgame” worldwide box office total stands at $2.750 billion. The record holder, James Cameron’s “Avatar,” has a $2.788 billion gross. Just under $40 million separates “Endgame” from the top spot, but will an unfinished deleted scene be enough to make up the difference? Disney and Marvel Studios are surely hoping.

IndieWire box office expert Tom Brueggemann reported last week that it will be tough for “Endgame” to take the record, even with a special re-release. “Under normal conditions, the late-run mop-up grosses for ‘Endgame’ could add about $15 million at most, leaving the movie $30 million shy of ‘Avatar,'” Brueggemann wrote. “This has to be frustrating for Marvel and company since the ‘Endgame’ massive opening looked to propel the film to at least $900 million domestic, possibly a good deal higher, and a worldwide total of $2.8 billion looked like an easy reach.”

Many Marvel fans will now be wondering about the unfinished deleted scene. Might it show the cut moments expanding on the relationship between Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)? “Endgame” co-writer Stephen McFeely revealed earlier this month that “Endgame” scenes between the two characters were shot but not added to the final film because of timing issues.

The “Endgame” re-release heads to theaters this Friday.

See Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame again before it leaves theaters! Get this exclusive poster (at select theaters while supplies last), see an intro from dir. Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a sneak peek at #SpiderManFarFromHome. Get tix: https://t.co/FFzDthzdEH pic.twitter.com/9uXr5FCiT7 — The Avengers (@Avengers) June 25, 2019

