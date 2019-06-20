‘Bad Trip’ Trailer: Eric Andre’s NSFW Prank Movie Is ‘Jackass’ With Tiffany Haddish

From "Girls Trip" to "Bad Trip," the Haddish shenanigans abound in this extremely insane Red Band trailer.

From the mixed up minds that brought you “The Eric Andre Show” and “Jackass” comes an NSFW road trip buddy comedy with real-life — and high stakes — pranks. The newly released Red Band trailer for Eric Andre’s latest wild creation opens with an ominous voiceover: “Warning: The following pranks are performed by professional actors on real people who are in for the surprise of their lifetime. Enjoy your trip.” Viewers may be in for the surprise of a lifetime as well when this zany genre mash-up hits theaters in the fall.

While “Bad Trip” doesn’t need much of a plot, the trailer sets up two best friends, played by Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), who embark on a last-minute road trip. Billed as a “hidden camera comedy,” they steal Andre’s sister’s car (Tiffany Haddish) while she is in jail, though she quickly breaks out tunnel-style, much to the shock and awe of a group of white onlookers. (“I’ll kill every single one of you white motherfuckers,” she warns.)

The trailer opens with Andre’s clothes being sucked off by a very powerful vacuum, exposing himself fully as he is fond of doing, and ends with a disgruntled onlooker yelling at Haddish: “People from the streets don’t hang people from roofs!” In between, you can find Howery sinking slowly into a waste-filled porta potty as two women look on disgusted, and Andre crashing through a sliding glass door as a terrified woman frantically hits the floor.

The script was written by “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa producer Jeff Tremaine, but with any luck “Bad Trip” will be elevated by the presence of two women: “American Dad!” writer Kathryn Borel and Jenna Park both served as writing consultants. “Bad Trip” is directed by Kitao Sakurai, who wrote and directed the indie crime thriller “Aardvark” before cutting his teeth on “The Eric Andre Show.” His 2018 silent comedy short, “The Passage,” was produced by Super Deluxe and hailed for its absurdist and avant-garde humor.

Orion Pictures will release “Bad Trip” on October 25. Check out the NSFW Red Band trailer below.

