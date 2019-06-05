‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Casts Beloved Duo’s Successors: Their Most Excellent Daughters

The much-anticipated third film in the time-traveling series now has two new bodacious heroes to cheer for.

Bill and Ted are getting some excellent new cohorts to go along on their much-anticipated third journey. Hammerstone Studios has announced that the long-teased “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the third film in the rollocking time travel franchise that first kicked off in 1989, has cast a new duo: the eponymous lead’s daughters.

Rising stars Samara Weaving is on deck to star as Bill Preston’s (Alex Winters) daughter Thea Preston, while Brigette Lundy-Paine will join her as Ted Logan’s (Keanu Reeves) daughter Billie Logan. (And, yes, it seems as if the girls’ names are cute nods to their respective dads’ very best friend.)

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!” said producer Scott Kroopf in an official statement.

Lundy-Paine currently stars in the Netflix original series “Atypical” opposite Keir Gilchrist, and she recently wrapped shooting on “Fair and Balanced,” previously known as the “Untitled Roger Ailes Project,” which is currently in post-production. The actress also appeared in “The Glass Castle,” based on Jeannette Walls’ memoir of the same name, in which she starred as one of the Walls children.

Related Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Announce 'Bill & Ted 3' Films This Summer, 2020 Release Date — Watch

How ‘Always Be My Maybe’ Got Keanu Reeves to Jab at His Own Mystique Through a Love Story

Weaving was most recently seen in Amazon’s “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and Fox Searchlight’s “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.” Earlier this year, she wrapped production on “Guns Akimbo,” directed by Jason Lei Howden and starring opposite Daniel Radcliffe. Next up, she will be starring in Fox Searchlight’s “Ready or Not,” which is set to hit theaters in August.

Per the film’s official synopsis, in this new film, “the stakes are higher than ever for William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Following in the footsteps of filmmakers Stephen Herek (“Excellent Adventure”) and Peter Hewitt (“Bogus Journey”), director Dean Parisot will step behind the camera to helm “Face the Music.” Parisot is best known for directing “Galaxy Quest,” “Red 2,” and “Fun With Dick and Jane.” The script was written by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

The film will be produced by Kroopf, alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh will be executive producing along with John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer, and John Santilli.

Orion Pictures will release the film through United Artists Releasing on August 21, 2020.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.