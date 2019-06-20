Marvel Aims for Black Widow Prequel Film to Be the ‘Better Call Saul’ of the MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige still won't confirm a "Black Widow" standalone movie.

Marvel Studios has yet to make its upcoming Black Widow standalone movie official, but every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows it’s coming with a cast that includes franchise veteran Scarlett Johansson and newcomers Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and O-T Fagbenle. Rumors have circulated for some time the Black Widow movie is a prequel, which was all but confirmed by “Avengers: Endgame” considering Johansson’s character sacrificed herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone. Unless the MCU plans on bringing Black Widow back to life, then her upcoming film will serve as a prequel much in the same way “Captain Marvel” did.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige recently told io9 while promoting “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

Feige would not outright confirm the Black Widow standalone movie is happening (most fans expect an official announcement to take place at Comic-Con next month), but speaking hypothetically he continued, “I look at ‘Better Call Saul’ as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own apart from ‘Breaking Bad’ because it informs you about so many things you didn’t know about before. So time will tell which way we’ve gone with a supposed Black Widow movie.”

io9 made note that “Feige lightly chuckled after that last phrase,” another indicator the Black Widow standalone movie is Marvel’s worst kept secret. It’s already been reported that Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland is helming the film after making a name for herself with films like “Somersault,” “Lore,” and “Berlin Syndrome.” The script comes from Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. Filming on the project is even underway in Norway and at Pinewood Studios in England.

Marvel already has an untitled film set for release on May 1, 2020, which many fans suspect is the Black Widow movie. The MCU is releasing “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in theaters July 2 and that will be the last MCU release until the May 2020 tentpole.

