Bond 25 Explosion Scene Leaves Crew Member Injured and Set Damaged

Another on set injury has occurred on the production of Bond 25, this time involving a crew member. The official James Bond Twitter page announced that a crew member sustained a minor injury during the filming of a controlled explosion scene. The incident caused damage to the 007 stage at England’s famed Pinewood Studios.

Per the announcement: “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

The incident is the latest production hiccup for the Cary Fukunaga-directed 007 movie. Bond 25 producers announced last month leading actor Daniel Craig would be undergoing minor ankle surgery after suffering an injury on the set of the new James Bond movie. Craig was filming with director Cary Fukunaga in Jamaica when the accident happened. Production continued as Craig underwent surgery and two additional weeks of rehabilitation.

Bond 25 is expected to be Craig’s final outing as the world’s most beloved spy after playing the leading role in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” The still-untitled Bond movie also features the returns of franchise players Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, and Lea Seydoux. Rami Malek is joining the franchise as the Bond 25 villain alongside fellow newcomers Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, and “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch. Fukunaga is directing, making Bond his first project since helming the Netflix series “Maniac.”

The official Bond 25 synopsis reads: “James Bond has left active service when his friend Felix Leiter enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that they were abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen.”

MGM will open Bond 25 in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020.

