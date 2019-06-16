‘Bond 25’ Official Photo Shows Injured Daniel Craig Preparing to Return to Spy Thriller

The star was injured last month on the set of the Cary Fukunaga-directed franchise entry.

Looks like James Bond is nearly ready to get back into the spy action. In a newly posted photo on James Bond’s official Twitter page, franchise star Daniel Craig is pictured working out, even as his injured left ankle continues to heal up in a walking cast. The caption, however, does hint that Craig is nearly ready to get back to shooting the Cary Fukunaga-directed Bond 25 soon, adding that he’s “prepping for shooting next week.”

For a production that’s been waylaid by two different accidents in less than a month, it’s finally a piece of good news. In May, Craig suffered an injury on the set of the film that led to the announcement that he would be undergoing minor ankle surgery, though production on the film continued as Craig underwent said surgery and underwent two additional weeks of rehabilitation.

Craig’s accident was only the first to hit the production. Earlier this month, a crew member sustained a minor injury during the filming of a controlled explosion scene, and the incident caused damage to the 007 stage at England’s famed Pinewood Studios.

The still-untitled feature is expected to be Craig’s final outing as James Bond after playing the leading role in “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.”

The film features the return of franchise players Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, and Lea Seydoux. Rami Malek has joined the series as the Bond 25 villain alongside fellow newcomers Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, and “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch.

Cary Fukunaga is directing, making Bond his first project since helming the Netflix series “Maniac.” Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”) will go large-format with 65mm Panavision and IMAX 65mm (to shoot the action sequences) for the first time in franchise history.

The official Bond 25 synopsis reads: “James Bond has left active service when his friend Felix Leiter enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that they were abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen.”

MGM will open Bond 25 in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020. Check out the latest look at Craig below.

