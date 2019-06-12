‘Boondocks’ Reboot, Anthony Bourdain Comic Adaptation Among New Sony Animation Projects

Director Genndy Tartakovsky is also back with two wildly different projects, one of which centers on a soon-to-be-neutered dog.

Sony Animation unveiled an ambitious collection of new projects at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on Wednesday, including a revival of one the 21st century’s most acclaimed animated series.

While the presentation featured some of the studio’s established titles (including “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and the animated musical “Vivo,” set for a release next fall), the slate involves new projects from a number of notable creators and source material, spanning film and TV aims. One major effort is a “re-imagining” of Aaron McGruder’s “The Boondocks,” the comic strip that eventually became an Adult Swim animated TV show.

“The Boondocks” last aired in 2014, with a ten-episode Season 4 written by Angela Nissel and Rodney Barnes. The show has aired sporadically on the network, but the current five-year hiatus is the longest the show has been off the air since it debuted in late 2005.

Another animated creator with ties to Adult Swim was part of Wednesday’s announcement. Genndy Tartakovsky, the director behind “Samurai Jack,” the “Star Wars: Clone Wars” microseries, and the upcoming “Primal” is on board this new slate with a pair of new projects. Returning to the animated feature world, Tartakovsky is set to direct “Fixed,” an R-rated comedy about a dog….enjoying his last day before being taken to the vet to be neutered. Also in development is “Black Knight,” a medieval adventure about a knight who must avenge his own mistakes to redeem his kingdom.

Back on the TV side, this Sony lineup also features an anthology series based on the late Anthony Bourdain’s comic “Hungry Ghosts.” Published last year and co-written with Joel Rose, the book was a collection of horror stories, coupled with recipes and art from a number of notable contributors. The planned TV series is intended as a mix of horror and comedy and will similarly have a different look and feel with each installment.

