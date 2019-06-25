Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Spark ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion Buzz With Cryptic ‘Soon’ Messages

Something big is coming, but "Breaking Bad" fans have no idea what. Could it be a surprise release for the untitled movie?

Is the “Breaking Bad” movie closer to release than fans might think? Emmy winners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have skyrocketed the buzz around the upcoming project thanks to a pair of cryptic social media posts. Both actors took to Twitter on June 25 and posted the same photo of two donkeys with the caption: “Soon.”

“Breaking Bad” writer and “Better Call Saul” showrunner Peter Gould reacted to the photos with his own post that reads: “Looking forward to this.”

The “Breaking Bad” movie is one of the most secretive projects in Hollywood. It’s so secretive that nothing about the movie has been confirmed, even as it’s widely believed to be a sequel movie following Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman after the events of the series finale. Jesse was last seen escaping from a kidnapping and driving off to an unknown destination. Series creator Vince Gilligan is the driving force behind the film, but he too has revealed nothing about the cast or story.

Paul has remained coy about the project. Speaking at Variety’s Coffee Talk event in March, Paul said he “hadn’t heard anything” about a “Breaking Bad” movie but teased that he’d “love to be a part of it.” Production on the film reportedly took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico from last November to February, so by then Paul would have already wrapped filming.

“If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it,” Paul added, refusing to confirm anything about whether such a film even exists.

Cranston has remained tight-lipped as well. The actor’s character, Walter White, was seen bleeding out from gunshot wounds as “Breaking Bad” came to a close. Many fans believe Walter White is dead, but the show technically did not confirm that. How Cranston’s Walter would return for a sequel film has yet to be revealed. Speaking to IndieWire last year, Cranston said he hoped a “Breaking Bad” movie would find Jesse “breaking” from his past and discovering his true calling in life.

Of course, there’s a chance Cranston and Paul’s posts have nothing to do with the “Breaking Bad” movie, although that project is clearly the biggest thing on fans’ minds. Deadline reported in February that Netflix had picked up first-run rights to the movie.

AMC, the network that aired “Breaking Bad” and continues to air its spinoff series “Better Call Saul,” is reportedly going to broadcast the movie after its Netflix streaming debut.

Looking forward to this. https://t.co/tiep2BTeI8 — Peter Gould (@petergould) June 25, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.