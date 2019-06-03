‘Captain Marvel’ Deleted Scene Robbed MCU Fans of Watching Jude Law Act With Jude Law

Even directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are bummed this moment didn't make it into the movie's theatrical release.

“Avengers: Endgame” has become one of the biggest films ever over the last month, but it was actually the second Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to break the one billion dollar mark at the box office in 2019. “Captain Marvel” first reached that milestone April 3, and ahead of the film’s Blu-ray launch later this month directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are revealing some of the material that got dropped from the blockbuster’s theatrical release. One particularly juicy moment featuring Jude Law acting opposite Jude Law is the scene Boden and Fleck regret the most having to delete.

“I think the scene where Jude visits his Supreme Intelligence is really fun—I think it’s on the deleted scenes—and it’s just one of those delicious after scenes where Jude Law is playing both characters and being both brutal and vulnerable in the same space,” Boden recently told CinemaBlend.

In the film, the Supreme Intelligence refers to an artificial intelligence that rules the Kree, the alien race of which Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg are members when the film begins. The Supreme Intelligence appears to each character as the person they most admire. For Captain Marvel, it’s her old boss Dr. Wendy Lawson (Annette Bening). For Yon-Rogg, it’s Yon-Rogg.

As Fleck summed it up, “Yon-Rogg, of course he’s himself when he visits the Supreme Intelligence.”

With its $1.1 billion gross worldwide, “Captain Marvel” ranks behind only “Black Panther” on the list of Marvel’s highest-grossing first superhero movies. Larson celebrated the victory in April by saying, “I’m very grateful to have broken this glass ceiling of normalizing the concept that women can also make a billion dollars. I don’t know why that was so hard to comprehend in the first place. It’s just like we’re human, whatever. If people needed this to be another reminder this decade [that anyone other than a white male lead can open movies and make a billion dollars] then great, I’m here, I did it.”

Marvel Studios and Disney are releasing “Captain Marvel” on Blu-ray June 11. The character appeared briefly in “Avengers: Endgame” and is expected to be a major presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. While a “Captain Marvel” sequel is inevitable, Disney has yet to announce a date for the tentpole.

