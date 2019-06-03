‘Carnival Row’ First Look: Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in Amazon’s Victorian Fantasy — Watch

He’s a human detective. She’s a faerie refugee. Danger is coming this August.

Amazon Prime Video had wanted to revamp its television programming with more must-see, globally appealing shows, such as the action series “Jack Ryan” or the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series. Perhaps to pave the way for J.R.R. Tolkien, the streaming service will premiere a new fantasy series at the end of summer.

The streamer announced on Monday that the one-hour Amazon Original fantasy drama series “Carnival Row” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne will premiere on Friday, Aug. 30. A first-look teaser video and a poster were also released to give viewers a taste of what to expect from the genre-bending series.

Set in a Victorian fantasy world, “Carnival Row” stars Bloom as a stern-looking human detective named Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate whose latest case involves a series of gruesome murders. As if that weren’t bad enough, he’s living in Carnival Row, a refuge for mythological immigrant creatures who’ve fled their original homelands, which were invaded by the empires of man. This creates a tense, uneasy coexistence as the population of these creatures continues to grow.

They’re given harsh restrictions and are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. One of these is a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne), who flouts an increasingly intolerant society to continue her dangerous affair with Philo. But she also has a secret that could endanger his world.

The other fantastical cast members include: David Gyasi as the mysteriously wealthy faun Agreus who moves into an affluent human neighborhood despite the governing restrictions; Karla Crome as the quick-witted faerie poet Tourmaline; Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue; and Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family’s fading fortunes around.

“Carnival Row” is made by Legendary Television, with executive producers Marc Guggenheim, René Echevarria, Jon Amiel, Bloom, and Travis Beacham. Beacham’s “A Killing on Carnival Row,” on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005.

Take a look at the teaser and poster below:

Amazon

”Carnival Row” will be released on Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.