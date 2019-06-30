Of Course Carrie Fisher Is Cursing at Daisy Ridley in This ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Shot

Director J.J. Abrams took unused footage of Fisher from "The Force Awakens" to make sure Leia's story concludes properly in "The Rise of Skywalker."

Daisy Ridley is gearing up to say goodbye to Rey later this year with the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The actress debuted as the character in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” from which unused footage is being used by Abrams to incorporate the late Carrie Fisher into “The Rise of Skywalker.” During a recent interview with Vulture, Ridley was asked about what it’s like to re-watch the “Force Awakens” footage of Fisher in the new film. “The Rise of Skywalker” trailer features one emotional shot of Ridley and Fisher’s characters hugging, with a tear rolling down Ridley’s face.

“It was very sad. I found it very moving to watch it, because I do remember the original,” Ridley said about watching the unused footage. “And it’s a strange thing to do, for someone that’s not around anymore to be brought back to life. It’s eerie that it resonates so much with what the story is this time. It’s pretty amazing.”

Ridley wouldn’t reveal what is happening during that Leia-Rey embrace, but she did mention that Fisher was her typical unruly and lovable self when they filmed that scene originally for “The Force Awakens.” As Ridley remembered, “She was actually whispering, ‘This is a fucking long hug.’ I was trying to do my acting, like, ‘Oh my god, Carrie!’ There wasn’t any discussion about what we were gonna do.”

Oscar Isaac previously revealed that a lot of the unused “Force Awakens” footage being used for the new movie fleshes out the relationship between Leia and his character, Poe Dameron. Isaac told Sirius XM that the scenes detail the bond being forged between the two characters, which is something they worked hard on together during the making of “The Force Awakens” but was never seen after the scenes were cut.

“I wasn’t surprised because I remember we were doing that, we worked a lot,” Isaac said of the scenes making their way back into the franchise. “[Fisher] and I worked together so much. We would talk about the scenes, and we got very tight during the shooting of that. So it was a beautiful thing to see, and it gets carried over into the new film as well.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens in theaters nationwide December 20 from Disney.

