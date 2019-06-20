Cary Fukunaga Addresses Bond 25 Rumor He’s Skipping Filming and Causing Crew Backlash

Fukunaga is having some fun with the latest bizarre rumor from the set of Bond 25 that alleges his love for video games is taking away from his directing duties.

Cary Fukunaga had a little fun on social media with a recent rumor that his love for video games is causing friction on the set of the new James Bond movie, still being referred to as Bond 25 since an official title has yet to be announced. The Sun reported June 18 that “mutiny has erupted on the set” of Bond 25 because Fukunaga is not showing up for filming because he’s too busy “playing on his PlayStation.” The rumor got picked up by several outlets as the latest setback plaguing the new 007 movie following Daniel Craig’s injury, an on-set explosion, and more.

An alleged source close to production told The Sun, “There is real mutiny right now on the set. It’s bad enough that Cary was so late for filming and held everyone up, but then for the crew to be asked to work extra hours to cover it was just the final straw. They then set up a scene but the director failed to turn up for several hours because he was playing on his PlayStation.”

Fukunaga got wind of the rumor and took to his Instagram page to mock the idea that his love for video games would keep him from 007 directing duties. The director, whose previous credits include “Maniac” and “Beasts of No Nation,” posted a lengthy tribute to his crew, writing, “So sure [directing is] hard, but it’s still the best job in the world and I’d never disrespect the hardest working cast and crew. We’re all in this together.”

“As for my PS4 relationship,” Fukunaga continued, “if my RDR2 [Red Dead Redemption 2] progress is any indication, it’s been stunted at 63% for months and if anyone spoils the end for me before I wrap on B25 I’m going to be pissed.”

MGM will open Bond 25 in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020.

