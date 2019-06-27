‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart Brings Spy Franchise to New Generation

"Aladdin" breakout Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska join Stewart in this reboot of the famous spy franchise.

Sony Pictures has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming fall tentpole “Charlie’s Angels,” and it surely doesn’t disappoint on delivering super-spy action and the franchise’s trademark quips. The action-comedy is the latest directorial effort from Elizabeth Banks, who made her debut behind the camera with “Pitch Perfect 2.” The last time “Charlie’s Angels” graced the big screen was in 2003’s “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. Banks’ new film casts Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska in the title roles.

The official synopsis from Sony Pictures reads: “Charlie’s Angels have always provided security and investigative skills to private clients, and now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally with multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys [David Doyle’s John Bosley was the handler for the Angels on the original series that ran from 1976 to 1981] taking on the toughest jobs across the world. When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, these Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.”

For Stewart, “Charlie’s Angels” marks a major return to studio franchise filmmaking. The last time the actress led a franchise it was 2012’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2.” Over the several years, Stewart has became an indie darling with films like “Certain Women,” “Personal Shopper,” and “Clouds of Sils Maria,” among other titles. Stewart’s co-star Scott is already having a breakout year thanks to her role as Jasmine in Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” while Balinska’s profile will no doubt rise significantly with this Hollywood feature film debut.

The film’s supporting cast includes Netflix rom-com favorite Noah Centineo, Nat Faxon, Jonathan Tucker, and various Bosleys played by Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart, and Banks herself. The director has already revealed her 2019 film exists in the same universe as Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu’s movies and serves as a sequel to those stories. Does this mean fans can expect to see Diaz and company make cameo appearances? It’s certainly a possibility.

Sony Pictures will release “Charlie’s Angels” in theaters nationwide November 15, where it will go up against “Ford v. Ferrari” and “The Good Liar.” Watch the first official trailer in the video below.

