Charlize Theron Will Accept the 2019 American Cinematheque Award

The wide-ranging South African actress is a producer ("Mindhunter") as well as an award-winner.

The American Cinematheque will present the 33rd American Cinematheque Award to Oscar-winner Charlize Theron (“Monster”) at the 2019 annual benefit gala on Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Hollywood assembles at the Cinematheque Ball each year to celebrate the new honoree.

“Charlize Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do,” stated American Cinematheque Chairman Rick Nicita. “It is obvious from her career that her immense talent cannot be categorized or confined.”

The South African actress has shown her range since she broke out early in “The Cider House Rules.” She transformed herself into a serial killer in Patty Jenkins’ “Monster” and earned another Oscar nomination for “North Country.” She demonstrated her physical prowess as Imperator Furiosa in George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” and in the title role in “Atomic Blonde.” She collaborated memorably with Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody on “Young Adult” and “Tully.” And she scored raves for recent SXSW hit “Long Shot.”

Over the years, Theron has appeared in a range of films including “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Hancock,” HBO’s “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” “Dark Places,” and “The Fate of The Furious.”

In 2017, Theron produced through her production company Denver and Delilah as well as starring in “Atomic Blonde,” and also produced with David Fincher “Mindhunter,” which Netflix has renewed for a second season.

In 2018, Theron produced and starred in Amazon’s “Gringo” alongside Joel Edgerton and Amanda Seyfried. In 2018, she also produced “A Private War,” a film based on the Vanity Fair article “Marie Colvin’s Private War.”

Next up, Theron will voice Morticia Adams in the animated revival of “The Addams Family,” coming October 2019. This December, Theron produces and stars as Megyn Kelly in Jay Roach’s “Fair and Balanced,” a behind-the-scenes look at the women of Fox News which she also produced. Theron is currently producing and filming “The Old Guard,” based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include: Eddie Murphy (1986); Bette Midler (1987); Robin Williams (1988); Steven Spielberg (1989); Ron Howard (1990); Martin Scorsese (1991); Sean Connery (1992); Michael Douglas (1993); Rob Reiner (1994); Mel Gibson (1995); Tom Cruise (1996); John Travolta (1997); Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998); Jodie Foster (1999); Bruce Willis (2000); Nicolas Cage (2001); Denzel Washington (2002); Nicole Kidman (2003); Steve Martin (2004); Al Pacino (2005) George Clooney (2006), Julia Roberts (2007); Samuel L. Jackson (2008); Matt Damon (2010); Robert Downey Jr. (2011), Ben Stiller (2012), Jerry Bruckheimer (2013), Matthew McConaughey (2014), Reese Witherspoon (2015), Ridley Scott (2016), Amy Adams (2017) and Bradley Cooper (2018).

