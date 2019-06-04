20 Chernobyl Books and Movies to Check Out If You’re Obsessed With HBO’s Miniseries

With HBO's five-part limited series over, here's how you can continue to investigate the Chernobyl disaster.

HBO’s five-part miniseries “Chernobyl” came to an end June 3 with a stirring finale that exposed the physical and psychological toll the 1986 disaster left in its wake. Fans of the series hoping to further investigate the disaster are in luck as “Chernobyl” producer and writer Craig Mazin took to social media after the finale’s airing to share a handful of books and movies he used while researching and developing the project.

Mazin’s recommendations include books such as Nobel Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich’s “Voices From Chernobyl” and photography collections such as Gerd Ludvig’s “The Long Shadow of Chernobyl” that helped inform the show’s grey and blue-scale cinematography.

As for the movies that Mazin recommends, the list includes titles that pre-date the Chernobyl disaster (Elem Klimov’s landmark 1977 Russian war drama “Come and See”) and other films that directly explore the disaster’s aftermath (the documentary “Chernobyl 3828” tracks the efforts to clean up the mess, and Mazin refers to the film as his “bible” while developing the show).

“Come and See” was especially notable for Mazin, even though it has nothing to do with the Chernobyl disaster. “In my opinion, it’s the greatest war movie ever made,” the producer wrote. “It somehow manages to be restrained and unblinking all at the same time. Hard to watch. Important to watch.” The tone of “Come and See” is what Mazin had hoped to capture in the HBO miniseries.

“Chernobyl” is now streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now. Check out all of Mazin’s picks, plus commentary from the writer-producer himself, in the Twitter thread below.

2) These are sources I found fascinating and useful. Not ALL of them, but a bunch. First up, obviously… Svetlana Alexievich’s Voices From Chernobyl. Absolutely essential, and heartbreaking, reading. There’s a reason Ms. Alexievich has a Nobel Prize.https://t.co/9tEj56h8Y0 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

3) Next, Chernobyl 1:23:40 by Andrew Leatherbarrow. Andrew’s book is a fantastic combination of travelogue and historic and scientific recounting of the Chernobyl disaster, and I found it incredibly helpful. Plus… he’s a great guy! Buy this one!https://t.co/TaK0SqM8Qr — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

4) ABLAZE is a very well-done book from a Western historical perspective. As with a number of the books I read, it’s a bit outdated simply because of when it was written, but it’s an excellent recounting.https://t.co/LpLVnB18bQ — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

5) The Truth About Chernobyl is essential reading from a Soviet physicist’s perspective… and Grigori Medvedev had his boots on the ground. An excellent combination of historic recounting and clear science.https://t.co/mLL0L4EVFm — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

6) The Legacy of Chernobyl is also good for an additional perspective from the inside, by a different Medvedev! (Zhores)https://t.co/fRVKeJRlcO — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

7) Chernobyl: A Documentary Story by Iurii Scherbak has some amazing stuff from a Ukrainian and Soviet perspective, including some remarkable exchanges with Legasov himself.https://t.co/FQWASXMGwO — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

8) Two others worth considering (although they are often hard to find) that rounded out my library… Chernobyl: Insight from the Inside by VM Chernousenko

Chernobyl Record by RF Mould — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

9) Okay, now let’s talk photography. My two favorites are: The Long Shadow of Chernobyl by Gerd Ludvig….https://t.co/RJ7LgqTABF — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

10) …and: Zones of Exclusion: Pripyat and Chernobyl by Robert Polidorihttps://t.co/jeCb1ecjVv — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

11) Now let’s transition to some science. The primary document every hardcore Chernobyl researcher needs to read is INSAG-7… the seventh version of the report of the International Nuclear Safety Advisory Group of the IAEA.https://t.co/2kONa1pqv0 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

12) For general reference on relative doses of radiation, interestingly enough it’s XKCD that put together the most useful graphic, IMO.https://t.co/DGTsBGg5Qg — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

3) Next, Chernobyl 3828, a documentary about the biorobots… and the long, slow battle to clean up the roof of Chernobyl. It was practically a bible for me, and almost all of Tarakanov’s instructional speech to the men in Episode 4 is taken verbatim from his actual words. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

4) Chernobyl – The Severe Days… documentary by Vladimir Shevchenko. Like 3828, it concentrates on the liquidation… and there’s some remarkable footage of the miners. This is where we first saw the hand-lettered sign urging the miners to work 24/7…. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

5) The Voice of Lyumdilla is a Swedish documentary about Lyudmilla Ignatenko, directed beautifully by Gunnar Bergdahl. It’s entirely about Lyudmilla (and her son!), you hear her story directly from her, and she even returns to the Pripyat flat she shared with Vasily. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

6) Surviving Disaster was a BBC movie starring Ade Edmondson as Legasov. It’s a somewhat different vibe than ours, but I think it’s terrific. Side note: Ade was Vyv in The Young Ones! Chernobyl seems to turn comedy people into drama people… — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

7) Zero Hour was a dramatization/doc made by the Discovery Channel. It’s mostly notable for their use of a Russian-speaking cast paired with subtitles. The actor playing Dyatlov is pretty awesome. I’m kind of obsessed with him. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

8) Seconds From Disaster is another dramatization/doc… this one from National Geographic. It’s quite a bit longer than Zero Hour, but like that one, it’s definitely pitched more for a general audience. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 4, 2019

