Chris Evans Calls Out Homophobic Men Trying to Throw Boston Straight Pride Parade

Chris Evans isn't here for homophobia in his hometown of Boston.

The week in Marvel Cinematic Universe actors standing up against homophobia continues with Chris Evans. The Captain America actor is going viral on social media after calling out the three Boston men who are trying to mount a straight pride parade. Evans was born in Boston, which makes the matter a bit more personal.

The Washington Post published a story June 5 detailing the attempts of the three Boston men. Leader Mark Sahady is attempting to get a permit from the Boston government to throw an official straight pride parade. The event to celebrate heterosexuality is being mounted to make fun of the left’s obsession with identity politics, but Evans isn’t laughing.

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!!” Evans wrote on Twitter. “Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”

Evans’ post follows in the footsteps of Dave Bautista, who used social media earlier this week to call out a Rhode Island bishop who was urging Catholics to boycott Gay Pride Month events. The “Guardians of the Galaxy actor responded to the bishop by writing, “My moms a lesbian. I think I turned out ok. And the activities she chooses is to help the homeless and people suffering from mental illness. I admit I’m not perfect but atleast I was never a judgmental hypocrite!”

Both Evans and Bautista appeared in this year’s record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame.” Next up for Evans is a starring role in the Apple TV+ drama series “Defending Jacob” and a role in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out,” in theaters November 27.

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

