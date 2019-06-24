Comic-Con 2019 Schedule: Warner Bros. Television Brings Superhero Premieres and Swan Songs

The studio's slate is predictably dominated by comic books shows, most of which hail from Greg Berlanti's empire.

With San Diego Comic-Con less than a month away, programming announcements are beginning to roll in – and considering that this year is the convention’s 50th anniversary, no franchise wants to be left out. For proof of this, look no further than Warner Bros. Television, which announced today that it is bringing 16 shows to Comic-Con 2019.

The studio’s slate is predictably dominated by comic books shows, most of which hail from Greg Berlanti’s empire. Stars and producers of “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Flash,” “Legacies,” “Pennyworth,” “Riverdale, “Supergirl,” “Supernatural,” “Titans,” and the newly-revived “Veronica Mars” will be making appearances. On the animated side, the studio will be showing footage from “DC Superhero Girls,” “Harley Quinn,” “Teen Titans Go!,” and “Young Justice: Outsiders.”

“Batwoman” and “Pennyworth” will be watched particularly closely, as they are both world premieres that follow iconic characters from the Batman universe. “Batwoman” is an instantly recognizable protagonist, and could join “Supergirl” as the second woman in the “Arrowverse” to anchor her own show on The CW. “Pennyworth” is a Batman prequel, following his loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth in 1960s London. That a butler can justify his own TV show is a testament to studios’ hunger for superhero IPs, but it has the chance to be a truly unique take on the genre.

Related The Best Times a TV Show Changed Its Opening Credits, Ranked

Ava DuVernay $100 Million Deal: How the Studio 'Megadeal' Defies Netflix

On the other side of that coin are “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” each in its final season, which will be making their last appearance at the festival. Expect fans to turn out in droves, as “Supernatural” has been one of the network’s biggest hits for over a decade, and “Arrow” launched The CW’s massive universe of superhero shows.

Seeing all of these series together, it becomes apparent just how clear of a niche Warner Bros. has carved out for itself, and how comfortable it is to remain there. While the studio’s superhero films have been uneven, its comic book television is nothing if not consistent. Their soapy, serialized teen adaptations of DC comics may lack Marvel’s cultural impact, but they’ve developed a recognizable formula that works for them. And they appear content to keep doing so for the foreseeable future.

Comic-Con International: San Diego will take place from July 17-21.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.