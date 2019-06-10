‘Corporate’ Renewed at Comedy Central, Will End with Season 3

The satire of life within a massive megaconglomerate has been one of the network's best-reviewed series since its premiere last January.

Prep your industrial-strength printers and stock your staplers. “Corporate” is getting one last ride through the horror show of life inside big business.

Comedy Central announced on Monday that its acclaimed series would be returning for a third and final season next year.

The series, created by Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman, debuted last year and quickly became a network highlight, eventually landing on IndieWire’s Best New TV Shows of 2018 list. Ingebretson and Weisman star as Matt and Jake, a pair of would-be junior executives, forced to contend with all the tedious and bizarre parts about working at a massive multinational corporation that makes just about anything you can think of.

As both an escape from and the main contributors to their soul-crushing work, Matt and Jake are joined in their exploits by office obsessives Kate and John (Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick) and enigmatic HR liaison Grace (Aparna Nancherla), who also answer to the company’s sadistically tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick). (There’s plenty more on Reddick’s contributions to the show here.)

Season 2 saw the series expand beyond the confines of Hampton DeVille even more than in the show’s opening season, including an even-more-surreal-than-usual episode which finds the team trapped inside a business meeting that goes far beyond anyone’s expectations.

Kyra Sedgwick (who featured prominently in that Wild West diversion) led a guest star list for the season that also included Andy Richter, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, and frequent cast members Sasheer Zamata and Baron Vaughn.

This most recent season has been part of a strong 2019 for the network, which has also seen the premieres of “The Other Two” and “The New Negroes,” the return of Jordan Klepper in the appropriately named “Klepper,” and the emotional farewell to “Broad City.”

Watch the (enthusiastically punctuated) announcement below:

“Corporate” Season 3 is slated to premiere next year.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.