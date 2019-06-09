Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards: ‘Queer Eye’ Leads Winners for Inaugural Event

After taping earlier in the week, the awards show, hosted by Loni Love, airs tonight.

The inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards airs tonight at 11 p.m. ET on VH1 and will be hosted by comedian Loni Love. The winners, revealed below, were initially announced during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills earlier this month by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content.

Of note, Netflix’s original series “Queer Eye” – a reboot of the Bravo series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” featuring a new Fab Five – led all winners with four awards, including Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, Male Star of The Year for Jonathan Van Ness, and Structured Series.

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” also earned multiple awards, for both Late-Night Talk Show (a tie with “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”) and Show Host for Corden, whose “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” won the Short Form Series category, sending the Brit home with three awards total.

The Relationship Show category also resulted in a tie between “Dating Around” and “Married at First Sight.”

Meanwhile, Leah Remini received the first ever Impact Award, recognizing her work on the A+E series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which gives a voice to victims of the Church of Scientology despite public attempts to discredit them.

Heading into the ceremony, RuPaul’s Drag Race led the nominations among all shows, but came out with just one award win, for best competition series.

Streaming giant Netflix, which led all networks in nominations, won the most awards, topping nine categories.

CBS, CBS Television/Syndicated, Lifetime, NBC, and PBS each took home two.

The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which were created to “give the thriving, ever-evolving [non-fiction] genre critical attention” across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, is adapted from and replaces the NPACT Impact Awards held last year.

In addition to the critics’ choices and two fan-voted awards, the show features three peer-voted awards, selected and determined by vote among NPACT member companies.

At the close of submissions, the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards has garnered more than 500 submissions across 26 categories for the new awards program. Nominations were chosen by select members of the BTJA. Bob Bain and Joey Berlin serve as executive producers. Ed Martin serves as President of the BTJA. John Ford is General Manager of NPACT, and Michelle Van Kempen is Head of Policy & Development. Tiny Horse is on board as Social Media Producer.

