Daisy Ridley ‘Can’t Imagine’ Playing Rey After ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ But Never Say Never

"Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series," the actress tells Vulture.

J.J. Abrams’ upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has been billed as the definitive end of the Skywalker saga. Disney and Lucasfilm have been touting the tentpole as the conclusion to the main “Star Wars” narrative that first began with George Lucas’ 1977 original, which is why it remains unclear whether or not characters like Daisy Ridley’s Rey, Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, and John Boyega’s Finn will pop up again in future “Star Wars” movies. In a new interview with Vulture, Ridley downplays the idea of Rey returning to the big screen after the release of “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“I can’t actually imagine it right now,” Ridley said. “The ending to ‘Rise of Skywalker’…’Rise of the Skywalker?’ ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ — sorry, jet lag — it’s very satisfying. It felt like an end. I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years.

Ridley continued, “There are so many characters in the ‘Star Wars’ world who’ve never been explored. There’s so much for the filmmakers to work on. So right now, I don’t think so. But who could say, really? An opportunity might present itself. I love how the movie hasn’t come out and people are like, ‘What about going forward?’ Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series.”

Boyega has also gone on record saying he doesn’t envision a future where he plays his “Star Wars” character again. The actor told MTV News during Stars Wars Celebration in April, “Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don’t think I am [coming back]. I don’t think I am. I really do feel that way. This really is that movie, I think everyone doesn’t believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything.”

Oscar Isaac was adement back in March that “The Rise of Skywalker” is the conclusion of the main “Star Wars” franchise, saying, “It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga. Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What J.J. has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.”

Given that original “Star Wars” actors Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher all returned after decades to reprise their characters in the new trilogy, it’s still possible that far in the future Ridley and company will come back to “Star Wars.” For now, at least, “The Rise of Skywalker” will be the last fans see of Rey for a good while.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens in theaters nationwide December 20 from Disney.

