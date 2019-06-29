Dave Bautista Rejects Starring in ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies: ‘I’d Rather Do Good Films’

Bautista won't be going up against Vin Diesel any time soon.

Dave Bautista isn’t one to mince words on social media, and that was certainly true when it came to sharing his thoughts on the “Fast and Furious” franchise. A fan recently pitched the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor an idea about playing the villain in a potential “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, who was recently added as a new cast member to “Fast and Furious 9.” Bautista wasn’t having it.

Bautista sarcastically responded to the idea by writing, “Thank you for your consideration,” adding two “throw-up” emojis. If it wasn’t already clear, Bautista threw down shade by using the hashtag: “I’d rather do good films.”

The “Fast and Furious” franchise was back in the news this week as production on the ninth film kicked off, with franchise mainstay Vin Diesel sharing several set videos from the start of filming. The “Fast and Furious” franchise is also releasing its first spinoff movie, “Hobbs and Shaw,” later this summer. The spinoff centers around the title characters played by Johnson and Jason Statham and opens in theaters nationwide from Universal on August 2.

Bautista has the summer action comedy “Stuber” opening July 12. The actor will reprise his Marvel Cinematic role as Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which will find writer-director James Gunn returning to the director’s chair after originally being fired by Disney for controversial jokes he made on Twitter years ago. Bautista openly criticized Disney after the studio severed ties with Gunn, writing on social media he was “not ok” with the decision and that it would be “nauseating” to work with Disney after the Gunn debacle. Gunn was ultimately reinstated as director.

In addition to “Stuber,” Bautista also has the family comedy “My Spy” from STX Entertainment arriving later this summer on August 23. The actor will also be reuniting with his “Blade Runner 2020” director Denis Villeneuve for the highly-anticipated “Dune” remake, which Warner Bros. has already announced will open November 20, 2020. Bautista is taking on the role of Glossu Rabban in the movie.

