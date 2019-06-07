Analyst Survey: Disney+ Poised to Take the Streaming Market by Storm

A new report by Ampere Analysis says that consumer awareness for Disney's upcoming platform is high, despite minimal marketing.

The release of Disney’s upcoming television streaming service is still several months away, but a new report indicates that the platform is already positioned to command the marketplace.

Research group Ampere Analysis recently released a survey that found more than a fifth of respondents were likely to subscribe to Disney+ after the service launches stateside November 12. The survey, which polled 1,000 American customers in May, noted that interest in the platform was particularly strong in the 18-to-24-year-old market and in households with children, two of Disney’s key marketing demographics.

Disney’s upcoming platform will take advantage of the company’s strong roster of blockbuster franchises. For example, “The Mandalorian,” an original show in the Star Wars universe, will debut with the service’s launch. Disney+ will also feature plenty of content for Marvel fans; new shows starring characters like Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Vision have already been announced.

The service also will become home to many older films and television shows in the Disney catalogue. For example, most Pixar films, the first two “Star Wars” trilogies and all 30 seasons of “The Simpsons” will all be available on the service.

This varied programming will ensure that Disney+ hits the ground running, according to Ampere Analysis research director Richard Broughton.

“The 18-to-24-year-olds really want the Marvel television series and movies and the households with kids were more interested in Disney franchises and live-action movies,” Broughton told IndieWire. “Older consumers were interested in National Geographic and Star Wars. It might look unusual to see Disney and National Geographic side-by-side, but it really broadens the appeal.”

Broughton noted that Disney+’s $6.99 per month price was particularly appealing to the 18-to-24-year-old demographic and likely contributed to early consumer interest in the platform. Broughton said that though the inexpensive pricing on launch makes sense, Disney would likely introduce more expensive subscription packages down the road, which could offer perks such as multi-device streaming, post-release.

Slightly more than 1 in 4 poll respondents were aware of Disney’s plans to launch Disney+, according to the report. Disney’s target audiences appeared especially receptive to the new platform: 34% of the 18-to-24-year-old demographic polled said they intended to subscribe to the service. Thirty-six percent of households with children said they intended to, as well.

That kind of early consumer interest in the platform likely sits well with Disney, which has yet to begin extensively marketing the service. Broughton attributed strong consumer awareness for Disney+ to the mainstream media’s coverage of the launch of the platform.

The impending release of Disney+ comes after months of increased tension between Disney and Netflix.

Though Netflix was home to a large number of Star Wars and Marvel films for years, many of those shows have left the platform since Disney+ was announced. Netflix also canceled every one of its original Marvel television shows, such as “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones,” over the last few months. New installments in those latter shows will not be able to be produced for several years for contractual reasons, but many other Disney projects previously available on Netflix are expected to find a new home on Disney+.

Despite this, the wrangling over intellectual property isn’t close to being over. As it stands with the current deals in place between the two companies, many Disney properties could revert and disappear from Disney+ and return to Netflix around 2026.

Programming aside, Disney and Netflix have also engaged in a cold war of sorts for creative talent. For example, Netflix inked a lucrative deal with longtime 20th Century Fox TV executive and Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy shortly before that studio was acquired by Disney.

Regardless, Disney+ is expected to become a power player in the streaming market, though the Ampere Analysis report suggests that its release won’t necessarily spell doom for the upcoming platform’s competitors. The majority of poll respondents indicated that they would get a Disney+ subscription as an addition to the other streaming services in their home, according to Broughton.

Still, it’s no coincidence than competitors such as Netflix and Amazon have ramped up production on original projects recently, Broughton said. He argued that established streamers are beginning to create more original content to entice viewers to keep their subscriptions.

“Netflix has more new television shows in the pipeline than anyone else on the planet,” Broughton told IndieWire. “Two years ago Netflix’s new content was acquired properties but if we look at today, it’s brand new stuff. People will see new Netflix shows dropping every week next year.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.