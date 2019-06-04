‘Django Unchained’ Sequel? Tarantino Reportedly Developing ‘Django/Zorro’ Comic Adaptation

Tarantino's 2012 Oscar winner "Django Unchained" remains the highest grossing movie of his career so far.

A sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 Oscar winner and box office smash hit “Django Unchained” could be on the way in the near future. Collider reports Tarantino is developing an adaptation of his graphic novel series “Django/Zorro” with comedian and writer Jerrod Carmichael. The seven-issue crossover series, co-written by Tarantino and Matt Wagner, served as a sequel to the film and was published between 2014 and 2015.

“Django/Zorro” picks up several years after the events of “Django Unchained” with the title character (played by Jamie Foxx in the movie) still working as a bounty hunter. Django has a bounty on his own head in the east because of the murder spree on the Candyland plantation and now operates in the west. It’s here where he meets Don Diego de la Vega, the famed Zorro, and agrees to become his bodyguard on a mission to free the local indigenous population from slavery.

Collider reports Tarantino is not attached to direct the project and will most likely serve as a producer on the project. Sony is not confirmed as the studio behind the project, although it did handle the international release of “Django Unchained” and is behind Tarantino’s upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” As Collider reminded readers, Sony was previously interested in a “Django/Zorro” adaptation in 2014. The infamous Sony hack revealed email exchanges between Tarantino and then-Sony boss Amy Pascal that found the executive excited to move forward on the project.

Related Quentin Tarantino Pens Heartfelt Essay on Sergio Leone, the 'Greatest of All Italy's Filmmakers'

Why Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Will Require Multiple Viewings

The “Django/Zorro” news is the latest good news for Tarantino fans. Not only did the director’s “Hollywood” receive rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of its July 26 theatrical rollout, but the filmmaker himself revealed in April he would be soon working on a director’s cut of “Django” that will run over three hours. It’s unclear whether or not Foxx would be back to reprise his leading role in a potential “Django/Zorro” adaptation.

Tarantino’s “Django” remains his highest grossing movie ever released with $162 million domestically and $425 million globally. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. IndieWire has reached out to Tarantino and Carmichael’s representatives for further comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.