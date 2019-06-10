‘Dune’ Television Series From Denis Villeneuve Announced — Here Are the First Details

"Dune: The Sisterhood" will center on the Bene Gesserit and stream exclusively on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform.

Denis Villeneuve is going all in on the “Dune” franchise as Legendary Television has confirmed the “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” director will executive produce a new television series entitled “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The show has been given a straight-to-series order and will air exclusively on WarnerMedia’s streaming service. The show follows in the footsteps of Villeneuve’s “Dune” film adaptation, which is currently in production and set for a 2020 release.

Per Variety, “Dune: The Sisterhood” will explore the world of Frank Herbert’s landmark 1965 science-fiction novel through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women who have extraordinary abilities. Villeneuve is set to direct the pilot of the series, which will be written by his “Dune” movie co-screenwriter Jon Spaihts. The two men are executive producing alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate.

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

The show will begin production after Villeneuve wraps his film adaptation of Herbert’s novel. The 2020 “Dune” movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and frequent Villeneuve star David Dastmalchian. The latter made news earlier this month for assuring fans Villeneuve is planning to remain faithful to Herbert’s world.

“I can’t really discuss much about the script or the plot itself, but I can just tell you that that old phrase ‘true to the spirit’ or ‘honoring the spirit of’ [applies],” Dastmalchian said. “The way Denis has talked about the film and what I’ve seen, it’s absolutely true to and in honor of everything that Frank put into the novel…[Denis is] just so fearless, man. He makes choices and then he goes into the places that we need right now as audiences.”

Legendary Entertainment will open the film nationwide November 20, 2020.

