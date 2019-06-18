Emmy Nominations Get Funny With D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong Presenting

Carden appears in NBC's "The Good Place" and HBO's "Barry," while Jeong currently judges Fox's "The Masked Singer."

The Television Academy announced Tuesday that D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place,” “Barry”) and Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”) will announce the list of nominees for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on July 16.

Frank Scherma, Television Academy Chairman and CEO, will join the actors at the nominations ceremony held at the Wolf Theatre at Saban Media Center and which will stream live on Emmys.com

“Television is the world’s premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms and delivery systems that continue to grow,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees – programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape.”

The announcement of presenters comes less than a week after the Television Academy disqualified a number of members for engaging in illegal voting strategies during the first – and still ongoing – round of balloting.

“We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to ensure the fairness of this competition. In addition to our own rigorous safeguards, our independent auditors at EY monitor Emmy voting for potential improprieties,” Scherma had said in a statement last week.

The Emmys are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, airing live on Fox. The TV Academy has yet to announce a host for this year’s event.

