Entertainment Weekly to Go Monthly Starting in August

Entertainment Weekly will be weekly no more starting in August. Meredith Corporation, the company behind magazine brands such as People, Entertainment Weekly and People en Español, has announced EW will become a monthly publication later this year. The magazine has been a weekly publication since its debut in February 1990. People magazine deputy editor JD Heyman will be the new editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine. Heyman is taking over the job from Henry Goldblatt.

“Entertainment Weekly remains one of the most trusted brands in the entertainment industry, and we plan to deepen our connection with our loyal fans,” said Meredith Entertainment Group president Bruce Gersh in a statement. “With the vision and experience to produce premium entertainment content, JD Heyman is the perfect choice as we reimagine the EW brand for accelerated growth and success.”

Added Heyman, “Entertainment Weekly is the holy grail for entertainment enthusiasts. With the transition to a new monthly frequency, readers can expect more of what they love: more access, more memorable features, more in-depth conversation about Hollywood and its brightest talent. We will continue to enhance the beloved EW covers, which are the gold standard for the entertainment community, and the new monthly cover story will be even more sought after by celebrities. We believe the entire issue will be even a more highly prized commodity and collectible item for our passionate fans.”

EW will publish its first monthly edition in August timed to Comic Con. The publication has also announced plans to “enhance its 24/7, up-to-the-minute entertainment news on its digital, social, video and experiential platforms, including its weeklong and monthly digital packages, digital-only feature reporting and in-depth guides for tentpole events.” Part of EW’s rebrand includes digital-only covers featuring A-list stars, the first of which will be live in July.

