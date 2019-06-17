Father John Misty Debuts Rejected ‘A Star Is Born’ Song, Agrees It Deserved to Be Cut — Listen

The musician agrees with Bradley Cooper that there was "no real place" for the song in the final film.

“A Star Is Born” fans in attendance at Father John Misty’s June 14 concert in Mississippi got a surprise when the Grammy Award-winning musician debuted an original song he wrote for the movie that ultimately got rejected by director Bradley Cooper and his creative team. The untitled track is a country ballad that one could easily hear Cooper’s Jackson Maine belting.

Fortunately for Cooper, Father John Misty harbors no ill will against the “A Star Is Born” production for not going ahead with his song for the finished film. “That would’ve sucked,” the musician said after finishing his live performance of the song. “I’ve seen that movie. There’s really no place in that movie for that song, unless he was bombing at Coachella or something. The sequel? Now we’re talking.”

Father John Misty worked with Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson on Gaga’s acclaimed 2016 album “Joanne,” co-writing the lyrics to the tracks “Sinner’s Prayer” and “Come to Mama.” Gaga brought Ronson with her to work on the “A Star Is Born” original music, so it’s not surprising to hear she would do the same with singer-songwriter Father John Misty (real name Josh Tillman). Ronson and Gaga’s work on the “A Star Is Born” original song “Shallow” won them the Academy Award for Best Original Song earlier this year.

Warner Bros. released “A Star Is Born” in theaters last October to a gross of $434 million at the worldwide box office. The film picked up eight Oscar nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliot. The film’s soundtrack, which Father John Misty got cut from, went platinum in the United States. In addition to its Oscar win, the original song “Shallow” won the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. The song was nominated in the top categories of Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

“A Star Is Bown” is now streaming on HBO Go. Fans can listen to Father John Misty’s rejected original song in the video below at the 1:20:00 mark.

