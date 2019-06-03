‘Ford v Ferrari’ Trailer: Christian Bale and Matt Damon Race Into Oscar Season

"Walk the Line" director James Mangold directs this fast and furious new biopic.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon are bringing a dose of high octane star power to the upcoming racing biopic “Ford v Ferrari.” The sports drama about the Ford Motor Company’s attempt to beat Enzo Ferrari’s racing empire in 1966 is the latest directorial effort from James Mangold, who has been behind the camera for both Oscar-contending dramas (“Walk the Line”) and acclaimed blockbusters (“Logan”). The film reunites Mangold with leading actor Bale following their “3:10 to Yuma” remake.

The official synopsis from 20th Century Fox says the film is “based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.”

The film’s November release date puts it right in the middle of Oscar season, and several Oscar pundits are already eyeing the film as a contender in acting and technical categories. Bale earned another Best Actor Oscar nomination earlier this year for his leading role in Adam McKay’s “Vice,” while Damon was last nominated in the category for “The Martian” in 2016.

Starring opposite Bale and Damon is a supporting cast that includes Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, and Noah Jupe. Playwright and “Lady Bird” supporting actor Tracy Letts is appearing as Henry Ford II, while Italian actor Remo Girone is taking on the legendary role of Enzo Ferrari. Mangold’s below-the-line crew includes a handful of Oscar nominees, from composer Marco Beltrami (“3:10 to Yuma,” “The Hurt Locker”) to cinematographer Phedon Papamichael (“Nebraska), and editor Michael McCusker (“Walk the Line”).

“Ford v Ferrari” will open in theaters November 15. Watch the official trailer below.

