‘Frozen 2’ Trailer: Elsa’s Magical Powers Are Getting Their Very Own Origin Story

The much-anticipated sequel will dig deeper into why exactly Princess Elsa can harness the power of ice. But is she alone in her abilities?

It’s one of the biggest unanswered questions in not just the “Frozen” canon, but in the wider world of Disney animated offerings: why was Princess Elsa born with magical powers? Such is the tantalizing question that will form the backbone of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck’s much-anticipated sequel to their 2013 smash hit.

Per the film’s official synopsis, the answer to that question is “calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In ‘Frozen,’ Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In ‘Frozen 2,’ she must hope they are enough.”

Based on early looks at the film, it seems as if Elsa might not be alone in her magical abilities. After the release of the first trailer for the film, fans theorized that the animated feature would introduce other princesses who have their own powers. At the very least, that first look at the film included some distinctly autumnal elements, which does hint at the possibility that, while Elsa is in charge of wintry magic, there might be others who are able to control different seasonal elements.

Will “Frozen 2” introduce an autumn princess? And could a summer and spring princess be far behind?

“Frozen 2” reunites original stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as the voices of Anna and Elsa, respectively. Also returning to the franchise is Josh Gad as cheery snowman sidekick Olaf, Jonathan Groff as iceman Kristoff, and Santino Fontana as the duplicitous Hans. New additions include “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood and “This Is Us” Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown.

The original “Frozen” won the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Let It Go”). The animated sequel is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ big 2019 release and follows the success of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” last year. “Frozen 2” is one of several Disney tentpoles expected to boost the box office this year, including the upcoming releases of “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” and “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Disney will release “Frozen 2” in theaters nationwide November 22. Watch the newest official trailer below.

